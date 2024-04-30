Business Standard
GCCL Construction &amp; Realities standalone net profit declines 11.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of GCCL Construction & Realities declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 86.96% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

