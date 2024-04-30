Reported sales nil

For the full year,net profit rose 86.96% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of GCCL Construction & Realities declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.