Lead Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 87.50% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Lead Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.08 88 OPM %26.6750.00 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.030.03 0
