Tracxn Technologies standalone net profit rises 84.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.63% to Rs 20.54 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Tracxn Technologies rose 84.06% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 20.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.5419.821.360.051.690.961.670.921.270.69