Tracxn Technologies standalone net profit rises 84.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.63% to Rs 20.54 croreNet profit of Tracxn Technologies rose 84.06% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 20.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.5419.82 4 OPM %1.360.05 -PBDT1.690.96 76 PBT1.670.92 82 NP1.270.69 84
