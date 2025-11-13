GE Vernova T&D India Ltd spurts 0.24%, rises for fifth straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3135.2, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 77.48% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% slide in NIFTY and a 2.06% slide in the Nifty Energy.
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3135.2, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 25949.3. The Sensex is at 84711.84, up 0.29%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has gained around 5.2% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36287.9, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.45 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 87 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
