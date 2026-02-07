Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 70.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 70.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 27.30% to Rs 100.82 crore

Net profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 70.82% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.30% to Rs 100.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales100.8279.20 27 OPM %13.4012.63 -PBDT18.189.57 90 PBT16.448.14 102 NP12.067.06 71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 14.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 14.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Om Infra consolidated net profit rises 74.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Om Infra consolidated net profit rises 74.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Raghuvir Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Raghuvir Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vindhya Telelinks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vindhya Telelinks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 16.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 16.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance