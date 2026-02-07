Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 70.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.30% to Rs 100.82 crore

Net profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 70.82% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.30% to Rs 100.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.100.8279.2013.4012.6318.189.5716.448.1412.067.06

