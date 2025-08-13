Gemstone Investments standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.55% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Gemstone Investments declined 63.64% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.55% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.360.55 -35 OPM %44.4478.18 -PBDT0.160.43 -63 PBT0.160.43 -63 NP0.120.33 -64
