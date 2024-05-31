Business Standard
Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit rises 20.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 208.02 crore
Net profit of Sri Sarvaraya Sugars rose 20.11% to Rs 8.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 208.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 177.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.77% to Rs 64.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 815.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 685.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales208.02177.49 17 815.62685.75 19 OPM %7.106.77 -13.3612.91 - PBDT22.4620.02 12 127.30108.82 17 PBT11.7210.35 13 86.8376.67 13 NP8.787.31 20 64.5853.92 20
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

