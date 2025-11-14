Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit rises 6.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 76.95 croreNet profit of Genesys International Corporation rose 6.86% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 76.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales76.9572.02 7 OPM %38.9940.79 -PBDT30.7328.50 8 PBT15.1116.25 -7 NP12.0011.23 7
