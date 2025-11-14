Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ironwood Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ironwood Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales decline 42.22% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net loss of Ironwood Education reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 42.22% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.520.90 -42 OPM %-63.46-14.44 -PBDT-0.421.07 PL PBT-0.540.96 PL NP-0.530.96 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

