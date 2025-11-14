Aeroflex Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 5.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.08% to Rs 172.35 croreNet profit of Aeroflex Enterprises declined 5.86% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.08% to Rs 172.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 137.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales172.35137.79 25 OPM %17.1918.08 -PBDT36.4334.50 6 PBT28.6431.05 -8 NP13.9714.84 -6
