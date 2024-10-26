Gensol Engineering consolidated net profit rises 60.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.76% to Rs 346.49 croreNet profit of Gensol Engineering rose 60.55% to Rs 29.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.76% to Rs 346.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 304.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales346.49304.58 14 OPM %30.7715.45 -PBDT31.1132.17 -3 PBT24.8431.79 -22 NP29.3818.30 61
