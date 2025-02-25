Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gensol Engineering inks deal for sale of US subsidiary for Rs 350 crore

Gensol Engineering inks deal for sale of US subsidiary for Rs 350 crore

Image

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Gensol Engineering said that it has signed a non-binding term sheet for the sale of its US subsidiary Scorpius Trackers Inc. to a major renewable energy solutions provider in the US for Rs 350 crore.

The deal includes the transfer of exclusive and global intellectual property (IP) rights (except India) for Scorpius Trackers' advanced solar tracking technology.

The deal will be completed in two tranches, with full closure expected by March 2026, subject to due diligence, customary/statutory approvals, and closing conditions.

The proceeds from this transaction will be strategically redeployed to expand Scorpius Trackers operations in India, fuel solar EPC business growth, and support Gensols broader clean energy initiatives.

 

While the deal transfers global IP rights (excluding India) to the US entity, Scorpius Trackers Pvt. Ltd., India, remains a wholly owned subsidiary of Gensol Engineering, continuing to focus on the Indian market. Scorpius India will retain its IP for Indian projects.

Anmol Jaggi, chairman & managing director, Gensol Engineering Limited, said: "This deal is a testament to the inherent value within Gensols subsidiaries and the strength of our innovation-driven approach.

The monetization of Scorpius Trackers' US business enables us to reinvest in high-growth opportunities in India while strengthening our financial position."

Gensol Engineering offers end-to-end EPC and solar advisory services. The company is engaged in providing technical due diligence, detailed engineering, quality control, construction supervision, and other consulting services for solar projects across many countries, including India.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 32.52% to Rs 16.91 crore on a 56.42% increase in revenue to Rs 344.51 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Falls 1.5%

Tejas Networks Ltd Surges 1.74%

NTPC Green gains after inking MoU with Bharat Light and Power

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

Stock Alert: ONGC, Torrent Power, Nazara Tech, Cosmo First, Biocon

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

