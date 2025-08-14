Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 588.89% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Genus Prime Infra reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 588.89% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.620.09 589 OPM %56.450 -PBDT0.460 0 PBT0.120 0 NP0.030 0
