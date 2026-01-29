Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 93.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.95% to Rs 752.70 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India declined 93.60% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 752.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 678.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.752.70678.4319.1521.47127.02140.9622.6047.962.2334.84

