Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit declines 24.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.77% to Rs 181.75 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India declined 24.64% to Rs 25.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.77% to Rs 181.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 192.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.181.75192.8830.2032.4543.0145.2941.9044.5925.5433.89

