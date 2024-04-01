Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gian Lifecare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Active Clothing Co Ltd, Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup, Infomedia Press Ltd and Websol Energy System Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2024.
Active Clothing Co Ltd, Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup, Infomedia Press Ltd and Websol Energy System Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Gian Lifecare Ltd tumbled 7.44% to Rs 22.64 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
Active Clothing Co Ltd crashed 6.80% to Rs 106.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3177 shares in the past one month.
Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup lost 4.88% to Rs 171.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 617 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5133 shares in the past one month.
Infomedia Press Ltd plummeted 4.88% to Rs 7.01. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12754 shares in the past one month.
Websol Energy System Ltd shed 4.39% to Rs 466. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74920 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

KPI Green Energy signs PPA for 240MWp grid connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Project

GE T&amp;D India hits the roof on bagging Rs 370-cr order from Power Grid

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Thinkink Picturez Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

Hi-Tech Pipes records its highest ever sales volumes for FY24

Adani Ports handles its highest ever monthly cargo volume in Mar'24

Consumer Durables shares slide

Alembic Pharma rises on USFDA nod for breast cancer drug

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon