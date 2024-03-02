KPI Green Energy signs PPA for 240MWp grid connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Project

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

KPI Green Energy has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 200MWAC (240MWp) grid connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Project won through competitive bidding process vide RFS No. GUVNL/800 MW/Khavda/Solar (Phase XX) dated 20.05.2023 issued by GUVNL for Procurement of Power from 800 MW grid connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Projects located in Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) Solar Park at Khavda (GSECL Stage 2) with Greenshoe option of additional capacity upto 800MW has been signed and executed with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).