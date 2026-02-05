Market snaps 3-days gaining streak; Nifty settles below 25,650 mark

The key equity benchmarks ended with significant losses today, snapping a three-day rally as investors booked profit at elevated levels. The broader market also mirrored weak trends to trade under pressure.

The Nifty settled below the 25,650 mark. Barring PSU bank stocks, all other sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex, slumped 503.76 points or 0.60% to 83,313.93. The Nifty 50 index fell 133.20 points or 0.52% to 25,642.80. Over the past three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex advanced 3.20%, while the Nifty gained 3.29%.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.43% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index tanked 0.81%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,574 shares rose and 2,483 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.69% to 12.17.

RBI MPC:

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel has started its three-day meeting for the next bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday. The decision of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be announced on Friday.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index tanked 1.02% to 11,921.20. The index rallied 6.12% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Vedanta (down 4.77%), Hindustan Zinc (down 4.51%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.21%), National Aluminium Company (down 3.11%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.5%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 1.49%), Hindustan Copper (down 1.15%), Jindal Stainless (down 0.52%) declined.

On the other hand, Welspun Corp (up 3.14%) ,Tata Steel (up 1.07%) and Jindal Steel (up 1.02%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) added 1.79% after the companys standalone net profit surged 321.98% to Rs 12,125.86 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 2,873.53 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 5.43% YoY to Rs 2,04,424.39 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,93,899.5 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Metropolis Healthcare rose 3.85% after its consolidated profit after tax rose 33.7% YoY to Rs 42 crore in Q3FY26, compared with Rs 31 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue from operations increased 25.8% YoY to Rs 406 crore in Q3FY26, compared with Rs 323 crore in Q3FY25.

Trent added 2.99% after the company reported a 36.3% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 639.71 crore on 15.98% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5259.46 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

JSW Cement added 5.73% after it has reported consolidated net profit of Rs 149.02 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 68.79 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 13.16% YoY to Rs 1621.22 crore in Q3 FY26.

Keystone Realtors declined 4.32% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 77.57% to Rs 3.38 crore on a 42.64% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 266.17 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Timken India fell 1.87% after the company reported a 30.2% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 54.56 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 78.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 14.1% to Rs 779.67 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 683.35 crore in Q3 FY25.

Tata Power Company declined 1.84% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 25.1% to Rs 771.98 crore on 9.37% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 13,948.41 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Lloyds Engineering Works jumped 4.52% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 70.86% to Rs 61.03 crore on 2.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 272.45 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Parag Milk Foods slumped 8.01% after the company reported an 18% drop in consolidated profit to Rs 30 crore despite a 14% rise in revenue to Rs 1,013 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Automotive Axles fell 7.17% after the companys standalone net profit declined 1.94% to Rs 38.81 crore on a 5.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 562.29 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Q3 FY25.

Uno Minda added 2.16% after the company reported an 18.13% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 300.48 crore on a 19.93% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,018.06 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Suzlon Energy declined 3.98% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 65.2% to Rs 445.28 crore despite a 9.38% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,228.18 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments rallied 5.35% after its consolidated net profit zoomed 220.69% to Rs 62.76 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 19.57 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 291.27% to Rs 283.99 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 72.58 crore in Q3 FY25.

Global Markets:

European stocks traded lower on Thursday as traders assessed regional earnings reports.

Asian markets ended lower as the tech sell-off on Wall Street gained momentum, with cryptocurrencies also falling.

Bitcoin declined more than 3%, hovering just above the $73,000 level, after falling below that mark earlier.

The S&P 500 fell on Wednesday as the sell-off in technology stocks intensified.

The broad market index slid 0.51% and closed at 6,882.72, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 260.31 points, or 0.53%, and settled at 49,501.30. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.51% to end at 22,904.58.

Meanwhile, ADP on Wednesday released its monthly look at private payroll growth for January, which showed an increase of just 22,000 on the month. Thats below the gain of 45,000 jobs that was forecasted and widely reported in the media.

