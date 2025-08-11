Monday, August 11, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty hints toward positive start to equities on D-Street

GIFT Nifty hints toward positive start to equities on D-Street

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 15 points (or 0.06%) higher, suggesting a possible green opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,932.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 7,723.66 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 14,018.87 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets:

Markets in Asia traded in a mixed manner on Monday as investors awaited official announcement on changes to the August 12 deadline for the trade truce between the U.S. and China.

 

This week trade and geopolitics will take centrestage with the looming U.S. tariff deadline on China due to expire on Tuesday and markets are expecting that this will get extended again. Further, President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are due to meet in Alaska on Friday to discuss Ukraine.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite ended last week at fresh closing highs, and the S&P 500 closed on the threshold of another milestone. The Dow also finished the week on a high note. A rally in Apple which has been a significant laggard this year helped bolster the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 206.97 points, or 0.47%, to 44,175.61, the S&P 500 gained 49.45 points, or 0.78%, to 6,389.45 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 207.32 points, or 0.98%, to 21,450.02.

Domestic Market:

Headline equity benchmarks ended sharply lower today as traders stayed cautious following President Donald Trumps tariff hike announcement. On August 6, Trump raised US tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 50%, blaming New Delhis continued purchase of Russian oil. India fired back, calling the move "unfair" and "unjustified."

This escalating trade tension sent market sentiment into risk-off mode, with investors turning more defensive. Adding to the gloom were persistent foreign investor outflows and muted Q1 earnings, which further weighed on sentiment. The Nifty slipped below the 24,400 mark, with realty, consumer durables, and metals shares leading the sell-off.

The S&P BSE Sensex took a hit, dropping 765.47 points, or 0.95%, to close at 79,857.79. The Nifty 50 followed suit, slipping 232.85 points, also 0.95%, to finish at 24,363.30.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

