Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 1.00 points (or 0.00%) in early trade, suggesting a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,642.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,645.94 crore in the Indian equity market on 02 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 4,813.61 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asia up; RBI MPC meeting, Meesho, Aequs, Vidya Wires IPOs eyed

Storage tanks at a Hindustan Petroleum Corp. oil refinery in Mumbai

Diesel relief, LPG boost: Motilal Oswal pegs 31% upside for HPCL stock

Capri Global Capital

Gold loans, fee income to power Capri Global; JM Financial starts coverage

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Day 3 proceedings set to resume today after consensus on SIR debate

Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron

Xi courts Emmanuel Macron in diplomatic efforts to isolate Japan's Takaichi

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher Wednesday, after Wall Street saw a tech-fueled recovery and a cryptocurrency rally.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Bitcoin climbed over 7% to cross the $90,000 mark in overnight trading after a sharp sell-off a day earlier.

South Koreas revised third-quarter GDP numbers indicated that countrys economy grew at 1.8% year on year, compared to 1.7% in the initial estimate, data from the central bank showed Wednesday.

Australias GDP expanded 2.1% year on year, marking its strongest expansion since the third quarter of 2023, but fell short of the widely reported 2.2% expected growth rate.

U.S. stock futures were little changed during early Asia hours after major U.S. indexes recovered some losses from the previous session.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.39%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.25% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.59%.

Domestic Market:

Key equity benchmarks fell sharply today, extending their losing streak to a third straight session. Sentiment weakened as the rupee slipped and FII outflows continued. Global cues were also soft. US market closed lower on rising Treasury yields, while Asian market posted only a mild rebound.

Expectations of an RBI rate cut faded after strong GDP data, and uncertainty around US-India trade added to the caution. The Nifty closed below 26,050, dragged down by banks and financials. The NSE's sectoral index realignment under SEBI's new rules triggered corrections in major banking counters.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 503.63 points or 0.59% to 85,138.27. The Nifty 50 index lost 143.55 points or 0.55% to 26,032.20. In the past three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex slipped 0.68%, while the Nifty fell 0.70%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

R P P Infra secures Rs 26-cr highway order in Tamil Nadu

R P P Infra secures Rs 26-cr highway order in Tamil Nadu

Axis Bank allots 1.89 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 1.89 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Siemens announces change in senior management

Siemens announces change in senior management

Vaibhav Global allots 64,933 equity shares under ESOP

Vaibhav Global allots 64,933 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon