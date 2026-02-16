Ashoka Buildcon bags $45.28 Mln Intl road project in West Africa

Ashoka Buildcon said that it has received letter of award (LoA) from an international entity for upgrading the road in Republic of Liberia, West Africa.

The company has been awarded the project from Ministry of Public Works, Liberia, for the upgradation of road stretches from Nrowkia (Sasstown Junction) to Barclayville, Nrowkia (Sasstown Junction) to Sasstown, and part of the Nrowkia (Sasstown Junction) to Nipleppo road in the Liberia.

The said project is valued at $ 45,276,621.07. The construction work is scheduled to be completed within a period of 24 months.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 222.59% to Rs to Rs 2,111.41 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 654.50 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 23.47% YoY to Rs 1,827.33 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The counter declined 4.26% to settle at Rs 151.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News