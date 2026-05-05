GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2026 futures currently traded 5.50 points higher, suggesting a flat opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,835.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,764.16 crore in the Indian equity market on 04 May 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 70,135.46 crore in April. This follows their cash sales of Rs 122,540.41 crore in March, Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday as risk appetite was battered by heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Markets in Japan, China, and South Korea were closed, keeping regional trading volumes dull.

Investor sentiment nosedived after Iran launched strikes in response to a U.S. operation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The development threatened to upset an already tenuous ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, although separate comments from Iranian officials indicated that talks between both sides were still progressing.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks fell on Monday as the latest developments in the Middle East sent oil prices higher, sparking further worries about instability in the region.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 557.37 points, or 1.13%, closing at 48,941.90. The S&P 500 slid 0.41% to end at 7,200.75, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.19% to settle at 25,067.80.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks staged a rebound on Monday, recovering from the previous sessions sell-off as broad-based buying improved sentiment. Gains were supported by robust April auto sales data, favourable election trends in West Bengal and better-than-expected Q4 earnings.

The benchmarks opened on a firm note, with the Nifty 50 nearing the 24,300 mark in early trade. However, mid-session profit booking trimmed gains, with the index still managing to close above 24,100, supported by metal and healthcare stocks.

Investor sentiment remained cautiously optimistic despite lingering concerns over tensions in West Asia and the US-led "Project Freedom" initiative to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Elevated Brent crude prices and pressure on the rupee capped further upside, while ongoing earnings announcements drove stock-specific movements.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 355.90 points or 0.46% to 77,269.40. The Nifty 50 index rallied 121.75 points or 0.51% to 24,119.30.

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