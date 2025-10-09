Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HPL Electric & Power update on order from Energy Efficiency Services

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
HPL Electric & Power announced that the order received from one of its regular leading customer named Energy Efficiency Services has been amended by increasing from its existing value to of Rs 65.72 crore (inclusive of tax) to Rs 92 crore (inclusive of tax) for the supply of other smart meters which is in the normal course of business. All Terms & conditions of purchase order/notification of award (NOA) remain same.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

