Friday, October 10, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triton Corp. reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Triton Corp. reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 2.45 crore

Net profit of Triton Corp. reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.450 0 OPM %-0.820 -PBDT0.22-0.09 LP PBT0.22-0.09 LP NP0.16-0.09 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Afcons Infrastructure secures Rs 576-cr order

Afcons Infrastructure secures Rs 576-cr order

Panacea Biotec secures order of Rs 127 cr from CMSS, Govt. of India

Panacea Biotec secures order of Rs 127 cr from CMSS, Govt. of India

HPL Electric & Power update on order from Energy Efficiency Services

HPL Electric & Power update on order from Energy Efficiency Services

Lupin launches partnership program to expand reach of its PrecisionSphere platform

Lupin launches partnership program to expand reach of its PrecisionSphere platform

CAMSPAY launches UPI Offline Plus

CAMSPAY launches UPI Offline Plus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon