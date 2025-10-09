Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 08:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Panacea Biotec secures order of Rs 127 cr from CMSS, Govt. of India

Panacea Biotec secures order of Rs 127 cr from CMSS, Govt. of India

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Panacea Biotec that the Central Medical Services Society, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (CMSS) has, vide its Letter of Acceptance (LOA) dated 08 October 2025, accepted the Company's offer for supply of bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV) against the tender issued by it in this regard. As per the LOA, the Company will supply the vaccine worth Rs.127.20 crore in several tranches over a period of 90 - 480 days from the date of issuance of LOA.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

