Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 73.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.58% to Rs 9.14 croreNet profit of Gini Silk Mills declined 73.58% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.148.74 5 OPM %2.191.60 -PBDT0.960.87 10 PBT0.630.52 21 NP0.140.53 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content