Step Two Corporation standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.53% to Rs 0.90 croreNet profit of Step Two Corporation declined 85.71% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 60.53% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.902.28 -61 OPM %71.1192.54 -PBDT0.642.11 -70 PBT0.642.11 -70 NP0.251.75 -86
