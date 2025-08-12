Prime Capital Market standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 179.31% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of Prime Capital Market declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 179.31% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.810.29 179 OPM %1.2334.48 -PBDT0.010.10 -90 PBT0.010.10 -90 NP0.010.08 -88
