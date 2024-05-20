Ginni Filaments reports standalone net loss of Rs 50.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.64% to Rs 97.82 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 84.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 350.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 371.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Ginni Filaments reported to Rs 50.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.64% to Rs 97.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.97.8278.48350.87371.005.509.356.3510.032.495.2510.6530.60-1.061.62-4.2915.29-50.82-5.26-84.49-14.33