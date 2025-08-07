Glance Finance standalone net profit declines 78.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.27% to Rs 0.80 croreNet profit of Glance Finance declined 78.02% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.800.79 1 OPM %296.25418.99 -PBDT2.273.14 -28 PBT0.871.50 -42 NP0.200.91 -78
