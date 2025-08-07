Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 28.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.95% to Rs 23.78 croreNet profit of Baid Finserv rose 28.85% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.95% to Rs 23.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.7818.88 26 OPM %56.6457.42 -PBDT5.614.22 33 PBT5.374.14 30 NP4.023.12 29
