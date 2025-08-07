Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Beryl Drugs standalone net profit declines 94.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Beryl Drugs standalone net profit declines 94.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales decline 23.36% to Rs 4.79 crore

Net profit of Beryl Drugs declined 94.59% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.36% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.796.25 -23 OPM %11.4815.84 -PBDT0.450.78 -42 PBT0.070.50 -86 NP0.020.37 -95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

