Beryl Drugs standalone net profit declines 94.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.36% to Rs 4.79 croreNet profit of Beryl Drugs declined 94.59% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.36% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.796.25 -23 OPM %11.4815.84 -PBDT0.450.78 -42 PBT0.070.50 -86 NP0.020.37 -95
