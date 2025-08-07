Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 119.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.47% to Rs 71.17 croreNet profit of Vippy Spinpro rose 119.02% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 71.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales71.1770.14 1 OPM %11.238.17 -PBDT7.775.00 55 PBT5.592.53 121 NP4.031.84 119
