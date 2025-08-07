CLIO Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 250.00% to Rs 0.07 croreCLIO Infotech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.02 250 OPM %00 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.03 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content