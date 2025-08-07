Blue Pearl Agriventures standalone net profit rises 8.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 91.40% to Rs 11.79 croreNet profit of Blue Pearl Agriventures rose 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 91.40% to Rs 11.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.796.16 91 OPM %3.055.36 -PBDT0.360.33 9 PBT0.360.33 9 NP0.270.25 8
