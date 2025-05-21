Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 10.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.94% to Rs 2909.00 croreNet profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 10.91% to Rs 498.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 449.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 2909.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2695.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.40% to Rs 1911.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1656.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 11317.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10562.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2909.002695.00 8 11317.0010562.00 7 OPM %33.1432.76 -32.8831.89 - PBDT890.00834.00 7 3492.003072.00 14 PBT689.00631.00 9 2697.002264.00 19 NP498.00449.00 11 1911.001656.00 15
