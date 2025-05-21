Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 76.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 745.86 croreNet profit of Cosmo First rose 76.20% to Rs 27.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 745.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 641.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 114.46% to Rs 133.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 2895.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2587.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales745.86641.31 16 2895.102587.34 12 OPM %9.436.88 -9.947.08 - PBDT58.7541.08 43 262.84161.87 62 PBT32.5817.56 86 163.1472.39 125 NP27.1015.38 76 133.3762.19 114
