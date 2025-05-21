Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 53.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 15.61% to Rs 2004.67 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India rose 53.63% to Rs 119.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 2004.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1733.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.41% to Rs 359.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 7919.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6829.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2004.671733.99 16 7919.376829.79 16 OPM %9.138.29 -6.955.90 - PBDT208.37194.66 7 696.29536.56 30 PBT154.65133.13 16 483.12326.24 48 NP119.2077.59 54 359.00217.04 65

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

