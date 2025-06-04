Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma gets US FDA approval for hypotension treatment drug Angiotensin II

Gland Pharma gets US FDA approval for hypotension treatment drug Angiotensin II

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Gland Pharma said that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Angiotensin II Acetate Injection.

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) GIAPREZA of La Jolla Pharma LLC.

This product is indicated for increasing the blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Gland Pharma is the exclusive first-to-file and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity.

According to IQVIA, the product had US sales of approximately $58 million for the twelve months ending March 2025.

 

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty tests 24,600; ABFRL sinks 8%, SPARC 12%

YES BANK

Yes Bank to raise ₹16,000 crore via equity and debt; caps dilution at 10%

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee falls for second straight day amid likely outflows; opens at 85.75/$

Google logo

Google agrees to reforms in $500 mn antitrust settlement with shareholders

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

Israel targets Hamas in Gaza, rejects UN criticism over aid distribution

Gland Pharma is one of the largest and fastest-growing injectable-focused companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India, and other markets. It has a wide range of injectables, including vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, dry powders, infusions, oncology, and ophthalmic solutions. The company also pioneered heparin technology in India.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 3.06% to Rs 186.54 crore as net sales fell by 7.32% to Rs 1424.91 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.32% to currently trade at Rs 1598.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Angiotensin II Acetate Injection 2.5 mg/mL

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Angiotensin II Acetate Injection 2.5 mg/mL

Stock Alert: Yes Bank, Zydus Lifesciences, Ashok Leyland, R Systems Intl

Stock Alert: Yes Bank, Zydus Lifesciences, Ashok Leyland, R Systems Intl

Nifty set for a tepid start

Nifty set for a tepid start

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit declines 75.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit declines 75.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Lucent Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lucent Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon