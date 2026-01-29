Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Hypocrisy-laden message: Congress slams PM's remarks head of Budget session

Hypocrisy-laden message: Congress slams PM's remarks head of Budget session

Jairam Ramesh said, He (PM) will not convene and chair all-party meetings to take the opposition into confidence on national issues

Congress, Congress flag

Congress on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the Budget session | (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the Budget session, saying he delivers his "usual hypocrisy-laden message to the nation" before the beginning of each session and "today's performance is part of this series".

Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said, "He (PM) will not convene and chair all-party meetings to take the opposition into confidence on national issues."  He will suddenly have Bills introduced at the last minute and bulldozed through Parliament without the necessary legislative scrutiny, Ramesh claimed, adding that Modi would not sit in Parliament and respond to the concerns of opposition leaders, and will instead make election rally speeches in both Houses.

 

"Before the beginning of each session, he will give his usual hypocrisy-laden 'desh ke naam sandesh' with Parliament as his backdrop. Today's performance is part of this series," the senior Congress leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the free trade pact with the European Union is for an ambitious India and urged manufacturers to benefit from new markets opening for them.

Modi also said that the nation is coming out of long-term pending problems and working towards long-term solutions.

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, budget session parliament 2026

Budget Session 2026: 'Reform, perform, transform' guides govt, says PM Modi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey in LS today

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Union Budget, Budget. Union Budget 2025

Union Budget 2026 to be presented on Feb 1: When and where to watch Live

Technology, IT services

Union Budget 2026-27: The next phase of India's technology growthpremium

Domestic mutual funds, mutual funds

Budget 2026-27: Recalibrating the tax framework for sovereign wealth fundspremium

The time has come to find solutions and not create hurdles, he said, adding his government is not confined to just files but ensuring the last-mile delivery of welfare schemes to the people.

"Our priority is always human-centric while taking steps for all-round development of the country," he told reporters in Parliament House complex in his customary briefing at the beginning of the Budget session.

An India full of confidence has emerged as a ray of hope for the world, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN CM Stalin backs UGC regulations, urges Centre not to dilute reforms

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Ajit Pawar's death was an accident, don't politicise it: Sharad Pawar

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata accuses EC of bulldozing Opposition for BJP, harming democracy

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi targets 'corrupt' DMK, kicks off NDA poll campaign in Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Govt doing to workers what it did to farmers: Rahul slams VB-G RAM G Act

Topics : Congress BJP Budget 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2026 Date and TimeStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayBajaj Auto Q3 Results PreviewIMD Weather Update TodayDividend Stocks TodayNew Aadhaar AppBudget 2026