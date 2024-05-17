Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 45.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.08% to Rs 929.80 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 3.39% to Rs 589.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 610.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 3453.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3251.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 45.75% to Rs 194.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 929.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 787.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.