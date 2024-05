Powered by Capital Market - Live News

United Nations noted in its latest World Economic Situation and Prospects report that Indias economy is forecast to expand by 6.9 per cent in 2024 and 6.6 per cent in 2025, mainly driven by strong public investment and resilient private consumption. Although subdued external demand will continue to weigh on merchandise export growth, pharmaceuticals and chemicals exports are expected to expand strongly.