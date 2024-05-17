Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 180.84 points or 0.53% at 34252.3 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 5%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 5%),Onward Technologies Ltd (down 3.04%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 2.9%),Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 2.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mphasis Ltd (down 2.37%), D-Link India Ltd (down 2.04%), Black Box Ltd (down 1.91%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.18%), and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.15%).

On the other hand, Affle India Ltd (up 7.02%), R Systems International Ltd (up 6.64%), and Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 3.44%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 279.46 or 0.38% at 73943.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.6 points or 0.32% at 22475.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 570.38 points or 1.22% at 47510.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 166.94 points or 1.17% at 14492.63.

On BSE,2354 shares were trading in green, 1380 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

