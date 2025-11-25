Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Glenmark launches world's first fixed-dose triple therapy of Nebzmart GFB Smartules and Glenmark Airz FB Smartules

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of Nebzmart GFB Smartules and Glenmark Airz FB Smartules, the world's first nebulized, fixed-dose triple therapy for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Both products combine three proven medicines - Glycopyrronium, Formoterol, and Budesonide - to reduce airway obstruction, inflammation, and improve lung function and symptom control. As a single, easy-to-use nebulized therapy, it minimizes the burden of multiple medications. This marks a breakthrough as a new standard of care for COPD patients, especially those who struggle with using Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) or Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI).

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

