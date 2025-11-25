Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Orient Tradelink standalone net profit declines 27.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Orient Tradelink standalone net profit declines 27.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 2.95 crore

Net profit of Orient Tradelink declined 27.78% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.953.07 -4 OPM %-23.0535.18 -PBDT0.701.09 -36 PBT0.520.72 -28 NP0.390.54 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

