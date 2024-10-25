Business Standard
Ex-J'khand CM Champai Soren files nomination as BJP nominee from Saraikela

The nomination process for the first phase, which started on October 18, is set to conclude on Friday

Champai Soren, Champai

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Saraikela (Jharkhand)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Friday filed his nomination papers as BJP nominee from Saraikela assembly constituency.

Saraikela is among 43 assembly constituencies that will go to polls in the first phase on November 13.

Soren, who joined the BJP on August 30 citing "insult" and "humiliation" at the hands of JMM leaders, claimed that there is a wave in favour of the saffron party in the state.

"There is a wave in favour of the BJP in the Kolhan region as well as entire Jharkhand. The BJP will form the government this time," he said.

 

The JMM candidate from Saraikela seat, Ganesh Mahli, who recently joined the party after defecting from the BJP, also reached the nomination centre to submit his documents.

The JMM in its fourth list of candidates on Thursday announced the name of Mahli as party nominee for the seat.

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases November 13 and November 20 with the counting of votes on November 23.

As many as 433 candidates filed nomination papers for the 43 assembly constituencies in the first phase till Thursday.

The filing of nominations for the second phase began on October 22 and will continue till October 29.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jharkhand Assembly Elections BJP Jharkhand

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

