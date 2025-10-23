Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Glenmark Pharma set to launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection in US

Glenmark Pharma set to launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection in US

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has announced the upcoming launch of its Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP in three single-dose vial strengths, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), 150 mg/30 mL (5 mg/mL), and 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL).

The company confirmed that its product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference drug, Naropin Injection, marketed by Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC (NDA 020533). Glenmark plans to commence distribution of the injection from November 2025.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending August 2025, the Naropin Injection market recorded annual sales of approximately $20.9 million in the US.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, president & business head, North America said, We are pleased to announce the launch of Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 40 mg/20 mL (2mg/mL), 150 mg/30 mL (5 mg/mL), and 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials. This launch represents another important addition to Glenmarks expanding injectable portfolio and reinforces our dedication to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need.

 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 49.9% to Rs 215.48 crore on 7.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1505.62 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.05% to Rs 1,856.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

