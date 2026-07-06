Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third consecutive session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2260.5, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.53% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 15.14% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2260.5, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24436.8. The Sensex is at 78319.33, up 0.71%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 3.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25745.15, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2272.5, up 2.24% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 21.53% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 15.14% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 38.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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