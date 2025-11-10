Monday, November 10, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Glenmark receives China NMPA approval for RYALTRIS Compound Nasal Spray

Glenmark receives China NMPA approval for RYALTRIS Compound Nasal Spray

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Glenmark Specialty S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, today announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has approved RYALTRIS Compound Nasal Spray (GSP 301 NS) for the treatment of Allergic Rhinitis (AR) in adults and children - specifically for treatment of moderate to severe seasonal AR in adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older, and moderate to severe perennial AR in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older. The approval granted with zero supplementation requests is an important milestone in Glenmark's respiratory pipeline and reflects continued progress in advancing innovative and differentiated therapies for patients with chronic conditions.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

