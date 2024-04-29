Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC)

Image

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC), determined by the FDA to be bioequivalent1 to Advil2 Dual Action with Acetaminophen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC), of Haleon US Holdings, LLC.
Glenmark's Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC), will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to Nielsen syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks period ending 23 March 2024, the Advil Dual Action with Acetaminophen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC) market achieved annual sales of approximately $84.1 million*.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIREDA Share PriceJEE Advanced 2024 RegistrationAmit Shah Doctored VideoIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon